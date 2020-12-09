A man who experienced negative effects from a tobacco product he purchased Sunday contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Monday.
He told an officer his purpose was to advise law enforcement about the products being sold at the tobacco shop.
He was advised to no longer use that specific product and to seek medical advice if he needed it in the future.
