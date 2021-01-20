A woman living on County Highway 123 alleged Tuesday that a man she had been living with had stolen her vehicle.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle’s registered owner had allowed the caller, his daughter, to borrow the vehicle. The daughter’s ex-boyfriend had recently fixed a problem with the vehicle even though she had told him not to. She had also not given him permission to drive it.
A voicemail had been left for the ex-boyfriend to return the vehicle ASAP or it would be reported stolen. Attempts were being made to locate the vehicle and the boyfriend.
