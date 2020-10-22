A woman contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Oct. 19 after her husband informed her that someone had attempted to take his truck out of their yard on County Highway 16.
The woman said her husband had told her that he had seen someone in a small, red car drop another person off near his truck. When the man realized it was an attempt to steal his truck he scared the suspect off and saw him re-enter the red car. The car then headed east on Highway 16.
When an Otter Tail County deputy contacted the complainant’s husband he stated he was not willing to cooperate.
