Two Otter Tail County deputies responded to an address on Candor Hall Road Monday after an older male was reported out in the woods. The caller did not know if he was trapped under a tree or if he had fallen.
The deputies who found the man suspected he had suffered a stroke. The Ringdahl Ambulance out of Pelican Rapids transported the man to Detroit Lakes and Life Flight was contacted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.