A home at 602 Cardinal Lane S.W. in Alexandria suffered extensive damage and a resident suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Sunday morning after a fire broke out in a kitchen.

Acting on a report that one occupant was still inside the burning residence, Douglas County deputies carried out a search and found Brent Alan Baustain, 59, lying outside his bedroom window, unresponsive but breathing. He was later transported to Alomere Hospital.

The Alexandria Fire Department also responded and was able to extinguish the fire but not before extensive damage was done to the home. 

Other victims of the fire were Christopher Jeffrey Walsh, 29; Anthony Michael Anderson, 36; Debra Lee Anderson, 63; Dylan James Baker, 26.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

North Ambulance, the Alexandria Police Department and the American Red Cross were also on the scene. 

