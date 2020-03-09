A home at 602 Cardinal Lane S.W. in Alexandria suffered extensive damage and a resident suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Sunday morning after a fire broke out in a kitchen.
Acting on a report that one occupant was still inside the burning residence, Douglas County deputies carried out a search and found Brent Alan Baustain, 59, lying outside his bedroom window, unresponsive but breathing. He was later transported to Alomere Hospital.
The Alexandria Fire Department also responded and was able to extinguish the fire but not before extensive damage was done to the home.
Other victims of the fire were Christopher Jeffrey Walsh, 29; Anthony Michael Anderson, 36; Debra Lee Anderson, 63; Dylan James Baker, 26.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
North Ambulance, the Alexandria Police Department and the American Red Cross were also on the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.