The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a call on the 1100 block of Park Street Friday, July 2 for a man allegedly acting aggressive to the complainant.
According to the report, the man broke the complainant’s tablet. Law enforcement noted the man was intoxicated and was being verbally abusive. The couple was separated and the man agreed to calm down and stop drinking.
