The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Monday about a road hazard on County Highway 35.
The road hazard was a dock which the owner had been given three months to remove. The complainant asked that the sheriff’s office give the owner 30 more days to remove the dock. If it was not moved at the end of that time the county highway department would remove it.
A deputy spoke with the dock owner and was informed he had the equipment to remove it. He said he would do so within the 30 days.
