Fergus Falls police responded to a complaint from a business about an unruly customer on the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue on Thursday. At approximately 2:47 p.m. the business reported that a male was on the premises using foul language and being inappropriate to customers and causing problems. Management asked the man to leave and not come back. The business also told police that they would be following up with a formal trespass notice for the person.

