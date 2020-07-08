The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call Saturday, July 4 about a person injured while target practicing with a gun.
According to the report, the person was shooting a 9mm handgun in Grant County when a bullet ricocheted striking the person in the forehead and abdomen. The injuries were nonlife-threatening and the information was passed off to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.