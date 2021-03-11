One person was injured Wednesday evening in a one-vehicle accident on County Highway 41 near Star Lake.
The Otter Tail County deputy at the scene found the vehicle had been northbound when the driver lost control, entered a ditch and struck a sign. The driver was transported to St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes.
