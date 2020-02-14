A man was injured on West Wymer Lake Road Thursday when a mishap with a cigarette caused his vehicle to end up in a ditch.

The man said he was southbound when he dropped his cigarette. The accident caused him to hit the shoulder of the road. He overcorrected and entered the ditch.

The deputy answering the call noted some minor damage to the vehicle’s front bumper. The man declined all medical attention. A friend of the driver pulled the vehicle out of the ditch.

 

 

 

