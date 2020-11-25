A female called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday alleging a man had been stalking her since the previous Friday. She said he had parked near her home and waited for her husband to leave for work. The first incident he opened her car and put a business card on the seat. She said he had also been driving slowly past her home.
A deputy spoke with the female caller, who admitted she knew the alleged stalker. The man claimed the complainant wanted his phone number in case she needed help over the winter – a claim the complainant disputed. He was advised to stay away from the complainant’s residence or face a trespassing charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.