A female called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday alleging a man had been stalking her since the previous Friday. She said he had parked near her home and waited for her husband to leave for work. The first incident he opened her car and put a business card on the seat. She said he had also been driving slowly past her home.

A deputy spoke with the female caller, who admitted she knew the alleged stalker. The man claimed the complainant wanted his phone number in case she needed help over the winter – a claim the complainant disputed. He was advised to stay away from the complainant’s residence or face a trespassing charge.

Load comments