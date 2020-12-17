A complainant who alleged he had left between $5,000-$6,000 in cash in a restroom at Casey’s on East Vernon Avenue Tuesday contacted the Fergus Falls Department at 4:18 p.m.
The complainant told the police he believes the money fell out of his pocket. When he returned to the store he was only given about half his money back.
Casey’s staff members reported finding $3,550 in cash in an envelope in the restroom. They also stated multiple people had been in and out of the restroom but were unable to determine who they were due to the camera angle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.