When an Otter Tail County resident spotted a man with a rifle and a fish pole near the water Tuesday, then saw him leave something at a neighbor’s house, he contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
Three deputies and a conservation officer responded and the suspicious male was located. He said he had shot the beaver from his own property. The beaver had floated downstream to a neighbor’s property. He had left it on the neighbor’s property intending to return for it.
The conservation officer retrieved the beaver and gave it to the suspect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.