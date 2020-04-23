When an Otter Tail County resident spotted a man with a rifle and a fish pole near the water Tuesday, then saw him leave something at a neighbor’s house, he contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

Three deputies and a conservation officer responded and the suspicious male was located. He said he had shot the beaver from his own property. The beaver had floated downstream to a neighbor’s property. He had left it on the neighbor’s property intending to return for it.

The conservation officer retrieved the beaver and gave it to the suspect.

 

 

