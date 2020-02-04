A welfare check on a man was requested by Northstar Behavioral Health in Fergus Falls at 2:04 p.m. Monday.

The police officer who spoke with the complainant was told the man in question had been at the facility on a volunteer basis. 

At 3:04 a.m. Tuesday a man matching the description of the one who had left Northstar Behavioral was spotted by the State Patrol on I-94. 

The same Fergus Falls police officer who had answered the call Monday made contact with man and spoke to him. The man requested no services. He told the officer he was going to call his mother for money and a room.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments