A man living in an apartment in Otter Tail County was accused of threatening a complainant Sunday at 1:56 a.m.
Two Otter Tail County deputies responding to the complainant’s found there had been a misunderstanding. The suspect thought the complainant had locked him in from the outside. The deadbolt and door lock were taken apart due to a faulty working action.
The man rescued from the apartment was arrested on a warrant from outside the county.
