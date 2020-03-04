A man living in an apartment in Otter Tail County was accused of threatening a complainant Sunday at 1:56 a.m.

Two Otter Tail County deputies responding to the complainant’s found there had been a misunderstanding. The suspect thought the complainant had locked him in from the outside. The deadbolt and door lock were taken apart due to a faulty working action.

The man rescued from the apartment was arrested on a warrant from outside the county.

