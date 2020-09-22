The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about suspicious activity near Highway 106 and U.S. Highway 10 Sunday.
According to the report, a vehicle was parked on railroad tracks next to a gray building. The vehicle was still running with no one around. A deputy noticed a man approaching and the man stated that he was out agate picking. The man said that he would have his girlfriend come and get him.
