The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call from a person indicating that their 30-year-old son, who was staying at an inpatient mental health facility in Stearns County had contacted them and stated that he had walked away from the facility and was on foot “looking for a car to steal” before going to St. Cloud to kill his ex. The complainant also told police their son might attempt “suicide by cop” by pretending to have a gun.
An officer reached out to the facility by phone and spoke with a staff member who stated that he could not give out any information about the man due to confidentiality. The officer then contacted the person’s supervisor by phone who was also reluctant to provide information. After the officer explained what the current situation was and the need for information about the man, the officer was told that the man had left the facility around 11 p.m. on Monday.
The officer also noted that neither the facility nor Stearns County could verify that the man was there under any court order. A short time later the officer stated that he finally made contact with the man who said he was back at the inpatient facility.
