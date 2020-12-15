An Otter Tail County commissioner filed a complaint after encountering a man panhandling Saturday near Walmart.
The panhandler was holding a sign saying he was a homeless veteran. The caller felt that if this was true some effort should be made to assist him.
A Fergus Falls police officer was parked in the area at the time. He observed six cars stop in a 20-minute period and give the man money and full grocery bags of it.
