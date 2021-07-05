The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man pinned under a tractor near the intersection of State Highway 27 and State Highway 114 on June 30 at about 8:18 p.m.. A passing truck driver was able to spot the rolled tractor a few hundred yards off the roadway and located the victim pinned by their legs underneath it. The victim was freed after the arrival of a state trooper who used a floor jack to lift the tractor. The victim stated they had been mowing overgrowth on the family property when the tractor’s rear tire hit a dirt mound causing the tractor to roll, resulting in them being pinned for 30 minutes before being found.

The victim was transported to Alomere Health with nonlife-threatening injuries. In addition to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, North Ambulance, and the Alexandria Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Load comments