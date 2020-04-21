A visitor to Walmart allegedly loaded up a backpack full of sporting goods Friday before leaving in a yellow Jeep Wrangler.
When a Fergus Falls police officer later spoke with the man in the Ottertail Plaza parking lot, the man said he had bought a case at Dunham Sports. He had brought the case and a backpack into Walmart to see how it compared in size with the Walmart merchandise. He had a receipt for the case from Dunham Sports which he showed the officer.
