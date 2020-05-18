A resident of the 900 block of Spruce Street contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department at 12:53 a.m. about a man, dressed like a police officer looking through his peephole.

The man was described as being 6 feet tall, approximately 180 pounds, clean-shaven face with a buzz cut. He was wearing a dark-blue uniform shirt with some type of patch on the sleeve. The caller was unsure if the man was wearing a badge.

He was advised to call again if the man reappeared so the police could make an identification.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments