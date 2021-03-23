A Fergus Falls man reported losing a black Chromebook-style laptop Monday. The man had left the laptop on top of his vehicle while driving. He told the Fergus Falls police he had driven from his residence to Lake Region Healthcare.
Man reports losing wife’s laptop
Brian Hansel
Reporter
