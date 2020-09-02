The Fergus Falls Police Department was asked to carry out a welfare check Tuesday on a male in his 30s wearing a black sweatshirt and sitting on the hood of a red Ford Taurus at the intersection of Friberg Avenue and Summit Avenue.

The caller requesting the welfare check had noted the same man had been there a week earlier exhibiting odd behavior.

The officer responding to the call talked to the suspect who was listening to music and did not require the assistance of law enforcement.

