A man walking around Zion Lutheran Church in Amor Monday was reported to authorities for acting suspicious.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the man went to areas of the church where music instruments and equipment were kept. He appeared surprised when confronted by the church secretary. He told her he wanted to talk with the pastor and then left.
The sheriff’s office was provided with snapshots of the man and the vehicle he was driving. Extra patrol was requested.
The deputy who sent out pictures of the man was able to identify him. No further action was required.
