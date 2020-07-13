A 61-year-old male was burned Saturday while pouring gas on a campfire at an undisclosed location in Otter Tail County.
The Otter Tail County deputy answering the call found the injured man had attempted to start a fire for his grandkids in order to make some treats. The wood was wet so he decided to start the fire with gasoline.
The injured man suffered first-degree burns on his face, chest and legs. He was being flown out for treatment.
Alcohol was not a factor. No one else was injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.