A 61-year-old male was burned Saturday while pouring gas on a campfire at an undisclosed location in Otter Tail County.

The Otter Tail County deputy answering the call found the injured man had attempted to start a fire for his grandkids in order to make some treats. The wood was wet so he decided to start the fire with gasoline.

The injured man suffered first-degree burns on his face, chest and legs. He was being flown out for treatment.

Alcohol was not a factor. No one else was injured.

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments