The welfare of an older man who had been noticed hanging around in the Otter Tail County Government Services Center parking lot was brought to the attention of the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday.
The officer handling the call found the man had slept in the bushes overnight. He was at the services center because he needed to pay property taxes.
He was given a ride to an address in downtown Fergus Falls.
