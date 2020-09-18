A man driving back and forth while staring at kids aroused suspicions Wednesday at Adams Park on East Vernon Avenue.
A Fergus Falls police officer discovered the identity of the male driver by the license plate on his vehicle but did not have any grounds for arrest because the man had done nothing illegal.
Extra patrol was provided in the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.