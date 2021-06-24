A man was injured after tipping a mower on Saturday, June 19 on the west side of Tonseth Lake in Friberg Township.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the man was mowing a ditch on Tonseth Lane when the mower tipped over and landed on him, pinning him to the ground. As a result, the overturned mower then started a grass fire. The man suffered serious burns to his leg. He was transported by Ringdahl Ambulance to Essentia Health in Fargo. His condition is unknown at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.