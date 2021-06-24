A man was injured after tipping a mower on Saturday, June 19 on the west side of Tonseth Lake in Friberg Township.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the man was mowing a ditch on Tonseth Lane when the mower tipped over and landed on him, pinning him to the ground. As a result, the overturned mower then started a grass fire. The man suffered serious burns to his leg. He was transported by Ringdahl Ambulance to Essentia Health in Fargo. His condition is unknown at this time.

