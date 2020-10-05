A man on County Highway 46 was ejected from his vehicle the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.
According to the report, the injured man was found unconscious and breathing but with head injuries. He was transported by ambulance to a medical facility and was later transported by Life Link with potentially life-threatening injuries.
