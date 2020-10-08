An Otter Tail County deputy arrested a male who appeared in the law enforcement lobby on South Mill Street without incident Tuesday for a warrant.
Man surrenders in law enforcement lobby
Brian Hansel
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- Payroll Manager
- Executive Assistant
- Cargill - Operations Technician
- Adult Services Practitioner
- OTC - Land Title Specialist
- OTC Eligibility Worker
- IMMEDIATE OPENING Transportation/Office Supervisor Farm and transportation coordinator/office supervisor. Responsible
- Seasonal Truck Driver, Start now and work to the end
- Age 55+ Workers Needed for PT custodial work at the
- IMMEDIATE OPENING Transportation/Office Supervisor Farm and transportation coordinator/office supervisor. Responsible
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.