The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of fraud from a woman who had paid a man $5,500 for a trailer home and $1,800 to move it after she found a location. She has been unable to reach the man and requested assistance.
A deputy spoke with the man in question who claimed he was not paid to move it. The man said he would consider returning the complainant’s money.
