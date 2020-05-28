A heavy-set male in his 40s with brown hair and glasses and driving a two-tone green truck was suspected of leaving a vulgar note on a female’s vehicle in a parking lot on the 800 block of South Cascade Street Wednesday.
The complainant told a Fergus Falls police officer she had parked one spot away from the man’s vehicle. She had thrown the note out the window of her vehicle when leaving.
