Assistance was requested Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 10 by a man who said he did not feel safe staying in his apartment. The man suspected the apartment was under video surveillance, including his shower.
The man was requesting funds for fuel and asked a deputy to check his apartment for “bugs.”
The man was advised to seek assistance from churches and community organizations.
