When a male entered a business on South Tower Road Sunday and asked to use a restroom it was noted that he was inside the facility for a long time. Staff later found him lying on the ground outside.
A Fergus Falls police officer talked to the man who said he was hot and dehydrated. The male was transported to Lake Region HealthCare for evaluation.
