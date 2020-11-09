An initial report that a 68-year-old man had fallen off a four-wheeler Wednesday drew an EMS team to a property of County Highway 21.

The man was disoriented and confused but said he needed neither rescue or ambulance service.

An Otter Tail County deputy found the man had not been in a crash. He had become shaky and had fallen off the four-wheeler. The man was upset but he had not hit his head. His blood sugar was checked.

Load comments