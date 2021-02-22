When a man wearing a navy blue sweatshirt was seen walking without shoes in a ditch Saturday on U.S. Highway 59 two Otter Tail County deputies responded. One deputy went to the man’s residence and spoke with his mother and brother. Both thought he was in bed asleep.
The other deputy located the man, Abdirizaq Mohamed Ali, and arrested him on an active warrant.
