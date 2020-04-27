An Otter Tail County deputy was embroiled in a sort of custody battle involving a dog.
The complaint was made at 4:51 p.m. Sunday by a man who had lent his dog to his ex. She had taken it to her dad’s place and was refusing to give the dog back.
The two parties had greatly different accounts of why the situation had come up.
It was agreed the dog would be returned by 9 p.m. Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.