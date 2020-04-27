An Otter Tail County deputy was embroiled in a sort of custody battle involving a dog.

The complaint was made at 4:51 p.m. Sunday by a man who had lent his dog to his ex. She had taken it to her dad’s place and was refusing to give the dog back.

The two parties had greatly different accounts of why the situation had come up.

It was agreed the dog would be returned by 9 p.m. Sunday.

