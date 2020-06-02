The manager of Maplewood State Park near Pelican Rapids called Monday afternoon to inform the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that a picnic table had been burned overnight.
The act of vandalism took place between 4 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Remnants of a small party were found in the area.
The damage estimate was placed at $300.
The park is only open past 10 p.m. to a small number of backpack campers.
