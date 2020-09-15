Maplewood State Park was searched Saturday by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office for a stolen handgun.

At 12:40 p.m. a camper reported his black fannypack containing a handgun had been left in the campground restroom Friday. When he returned to the restroom the fannypack was gone.

Park personnel was talking to campers at the time the call to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was made.

Two deputies also checked with campers but failed to locate the missing property.

 

 

 

 

 

 

