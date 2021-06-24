An official at Maplewood State Park contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 19 about a series of encounters with people with hunting equipment.
The employee stated to a deputy that they kicked out two vehicles twice on Saturday near the entrance and that one of the drivers was outside their vehicle with a crossbow. The park employee told the sheriff’s office that neither vehicles’ owners would answer questions about what they were doing and claimed to speak no English. In total, the park had three separate encounters with the individuals. Park staff asked the sheriff’s office for extra patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.