An official at Maplewood State Park contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 19 about a series of encounters with people with hunting equipment.

The employee stated to a deputy that they kicked out two vehicles twice on Saturday near the entrance and that one of the drivers was outside their vehicle with a crossbow. The park employee told the sheriff’s office that neither vehicles’ owners would answer questions about what they were doing and claimed to speak no English. In total, the park had three separate encounters with the individuals. Park staff asked the sheriff’s office for extra patrol.

