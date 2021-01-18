A Marien Street resident reported Thursday that he had received money and instructions to put it into his account. He was also told to purchase gift cards with the money. His bank had told him to call law enforcement.
A Fergus Falls police officer found the caller had provided bank account information to someone he had met online. The caller was advised to contact his bank, secure his account and refrain from providing private information over the Internet.
