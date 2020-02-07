At 1:39 a.m. Thursday the Fergus Falls Police Department received a call for emergency medical assistance by a city resident.
The man was high from smoking what he feared was marijuana laced with another drug.
The man was standing outside when the police arrived. He was not able to get himself to the hospital but wanted to admit himself to the emergency room. The man was transported to the Lake Region ER.
