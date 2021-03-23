Evidence of an attempted burglary was collected at a residence on County Highway 31 Monday by an Otter Tail County deputy.
The complainant had noticed pry bar marks by a door. The deputy logged the attempted entry as taking place sometime in the previous seven days.
Entry was not gained and no property was taken.
Photos were taken at the scene.
