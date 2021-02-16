McDonald’s staff on College Way in Fergus Falls caught a person Friday who attempted to pass a fake $100 bill.
The bill was returned to the person who left the restaurant.
Provided with a license plate number, the Fergus Falls Police Department was able to locate the person. The fake bill was confiscated. The person claimed he did not know the bill was fake and also told the police he had not been at any other businesses.
