A Richville man alerted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Friday that his daughter had seen a male in her garage.
The deputy answering the call took a description of a white male between the ages of 50 and 60 with a slender build, a mustache and hair down to his chin. Nothing was missing. The deputy initially was unable to locate the man at the time but later ran into him during a traffic stop. It was learned the driver was in town to fix someone’s car but had gone to the wrong address.
