An elderly person contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department on Wednesday after being scammed into giving out their Medicare card number.
Police say the complainant wasn’t out any money but did give the scammer private medical information regarding their account. An officer gave the elderly person the number for Medicare and advised them to forward information about the scam to them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.