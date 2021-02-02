Fire Departments from Ashby and Evansville  converged on the Martin Iron Works in Melby Monday after the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a garage fire.

The fire was located in the attic area of the garage and extinguished. The building suffered smoke, fire and water damage.

According to the Douglas County report it appeared the fire started in a burning barrel located on the northwest corner of the garage. The fire spread to the roof area.

There were no injuries.

