Three law enforcement officers were dispatched after two members of a wedding party got into a fight early Sunday at Thumper Pond Resort.

Due to the level of intoxication it was decided that no aggressor could be determined.

The motel does not have video surveillance in the hallway where the fight happened. One party sustained a split lip and another a split left eyebrow. The two injured members of the wedding party were transported to Perham Health for stitches.

 

 

 

