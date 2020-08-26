When a resident of the 300 block of South Union Avenue saw two men going down a sewer drain Tuesday evening she contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department.
An investigating officer discovered they worked for a contractor that was doing fiber optic repairs. Their credentials were plainly visible on the vehicle and flashing lights were being employed.
